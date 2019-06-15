Liverpool superstar claims title of FASTEST player in this season’s Champions League, and it’s NOT Salah or Mane

Virgil Van Dijk is one hell of a player, and the Dutchman definitely proved that this season following his campaign with Liverpool.

Not only did the defender win PFA Player of the Year, he also got his hands on the Champions League trophy as well.

Van Dijk was key for the Reds this season, with his displays at the back taking Jurgen Klopp’s side to a completely different level.

And not only is the Dutch international brilliant technique wise, he’s also pretty good physically as well.

So much so, that Van Dijk even managed to be named as the fastest player in this year’s edition of the Champions League according to GiveMeSport.

During one sprint against Barcelona in the semi finals, Van Dijk clocked in a speed of 34.5km/h, a ridiculous speed to reach for a player of his size!

The sprint where VVD reached 34.5 km/h (highest in the UCL this season) plus Robbo just being Robbo pic.twitter.com/nOn72nySeN — James John (@JamesJohn2427) June 15, 2019

This fact may come as a shock to some, as Van Dijk isn’t exactly the smallest or most agile player, and it would’ve been more reasonable to hear either Sadio Mane or Mo Salah claim this accolade.

We knew Van Dijk was good, but we didn’t realise he was one of the fastest players in the world last season!