Man Utd tipped to snub summer swoop for Real Madrid star for key reason

Real Madrid are reportedly set to struggle to offload Keylor Navas this summer, with Man Utd and PSG among the clubs ready to snub a swoop.

The 32-year-old has made over 150 appearances for the club since joining them in 2014, winning a La Liga title and three Champions League trophies among many other pieces of silverware.

However, following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea last summer, there has been plenty of discussion as to whether or not he would be forced out of the Bernabeu.

As noted by AS last month, it has been speculated for weeks that the Belgian shot-stopper will retain his place in the starting line-up, pushing Navas towards the exit door.

Despite the quality that he evidently possesses, AS now report that Real Madrid could struggle to sell him as although Man Utd could afford his wage demands, it’s claimed that the Red Devils are focusing on keeping David de Gea at Old Trafford rather than seeking a replacement for the Spaniard.

Given how important he has been to United over the years, that will surely be music to the ears of supporters, who will hope that they can avoid a situation in which he moves on ahead of next season.

As for Real Madrid, it’s a headache that they could arguably do without as with Zinedine Zidane overseeing a squad overhaul this summer, he will need to balance the books with player sales too.

Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy have all seen moves to the Spanish capital officially confirmed already, and so if he does harbour ambitions of bringing in more new faces, players like Navas who are seemingly considered surplus to requirements will surely need to be moved on.