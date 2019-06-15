Manchester United confident in sealing transfer of £80M star ahead of Man City due to this factor

Man United are said to be confident in beating Man City to the transfer of £80M Leicester City man Harry Maguire due to their willingness to spend more on the player.

Maguire has become very sought-after following his impressive form with the Foxes these last two seasons, with both United and City after the England star’s signature according to the Sun.

However, as per the Sun, United feel as if they have the edge over their rivals in the race for Maguire due to their readiness to pay more than Pep Guardiola’s side to land the £80M-rated defender.

United could definitely do adding to their defensive options this summer given how they performed in the 2018/19 season.

West Ham were the only top half side to concede more Premier League goals than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this campaign, an aspect that needs to be improved if the Red Devils are to get back to challenging on all fronts in the coming seasons.

Maguire’s ability to command his own penalty area and want to bring the ball out from the back would see him fit in well at either United or City next season.

Guardiola’s side could do with signing the Leicester man seeing as they lost Vincent Kompany this summer due to his contract expiring.

However, if this report is anything to go off, it seems like United may have the edge over their rivals in the race to sign the centre back.