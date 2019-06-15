Manchester United could finally meet Crystal Palace’s demands for talented full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Red Devils could do this to meet the star’s valuation.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are set to hold further talks with Crystal Palace over a potential move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this weekend, in order to meet the star’s mammoth price-tag the Red Devils could waive the sell-on clause in Palace star Wilfried Zaha’s contract.

According to Sky Sports, United had a £40m bid rejected for the England youth international, the report highlights that the Eagles aren’t willing to sell the ace for anything less than £60m.

According to The Sun, the sell-on clause included in Zaha’s contract entitles United to a massive 25% cut of the profits that Palace could potentially make by selling Zaha in the future.

Zaha is coming off the back of what’s arguably his best season ever, the star expressed his desire to move on to bigger things and Palace are reportedly ready to allow the Ivorian to leave for a fee in the region of £70m, according to The Sun.

That would mean that if a club was to meet Palace’s £70m valuation for the tricky attacker, United would net £16m from a possible sale thanks to the sell-on clause. United could effectively meet Palace’s valuation for Wan-Bissaka by removing the clause from Zaha’s contract.

All parties would be satisfied if this became the case; United would get their man without having to take a huge risk by shelling out £60m and Palace would receive significant funds from the ace’s sale, whilst also being provided the chance to pocket all the cash from a potential Zaha sale.

United are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, particularly at right-back, the Red Devils used Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot on the right flank last season but both failed to impress fans with their performances.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targeting young English talents as the key to his rebuild at Old Trafford, the signing of Wan-Bissaka would be perfect. United would be wise to invest in the ace this summer as he currently looks as though he’s on the brink of a call up to the England senior team.