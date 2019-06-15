Manchester United may have identified the player to solve their defensive issues, the Red Devils are interested in bringing this Premier League centre-back to Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United are interested in signing West Ham centre-back Issa Diop, it’s understood that the Red Devils are willing to make an offer of £45m plus a player to the Hammers.

United’s tempting player-plus-cash offer doesn’t seem like it will be enough to convince the Hammers to part with the Frenchman, the report highlights that West Ham aren’t even prepared to listen to offers of less than £60m for the star.

Diop made 33 Premier League appearances in his debut season for Manuel Pellegrini’s side, the France youth international impressed with his solid performances and now the Hammers could have the chance to make a massive profit on the 22-year-old who joined for £22m last summer, according to BBC Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in young and hungry players to Old Trafford this summer, the Red Devils need to totally transform their current squad, the big egos at United have failed to perform in recent seasons and a change is needed.

Diop would be a smart signing for United given the fact that he already has a season of Premier League football under his belt.

Solskjaer has a major rebuild on his hands at Old Trafford this summer, the major area of concern will be transforming United’s poor backline – the Red Devils conceded far too many goals last season and they need some fresh faces to lift their defence if they are to have any hope of returning to their former glory anytime soon.