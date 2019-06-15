Manchester United still in talks with £140,000-a-week star over new Red Devils contract

Manchester United are still said to be in talks with Spanish midfielder Juan Mata regarding a new deal for the player.

Mata has been a great servant to United ever since joining the club from rivals Chelsea back in January 2014, however his future at Old Trafford now remains in doubt.

According to the Daily Star, who are re-reporting a piece from Press Association, United are still in talks with the former Blues star over possibly extending his stay at Old Trafford.

The report also states that Mata’s current £140,000-a-week deal runs out at the end of the month, thus it looks like the club will have to get a move on if they want to keep Mata beyond June 30th.

This season, Mata still managed to prove his worth to United despite slowly approaching the twilight years of his career, as he made 32 appearances in all competitions, providing six goals and four assists in the process.

During his time at United, Mata has managed to clock up a total of 218 appearances for the club, bagging 45 goals and 37 assists in that time frame as well.

Mata is one of United’s most creative midfield outlets, thus we’re sure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co are going to be eager to see the Spanish international sign an extension with the club before the end of the month.