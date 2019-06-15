Matthijs de Ligt’s girlfriend has reportedly been house-hunting in Paris ahead of a summer move for the Barcelona and PSG transfer target.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the most sought-after young players in Europe after a brilliant season with Ajax, in which he led them to a domestic double and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Further, he has emerged as a key figure for the Netherlands too, and so it would appear as though he has a big career ahead of him for club and country.

Speculation has been rife over his future though, but according to AS, via De Telegraaf, he may well have given the biggest hint yet over where he intends on moving as it’s claimed that his girlfriend, Anne Kee Molenaar and her mother, have been house-hunting in Paris.

The report adds that Barcelona have also been heavily interested in the Dutchman, but with matching offers of €75m from both the Catalan giants and PSG, coupled with the French side’s lucrative contract offer, it appears as though they are winning the race for his signature.

It is of course one thing house hunting and another entirely putting pen to paper on a contract and committing himself to the Ligue 1 champions, and so until there is official confirmation of a move, Barcelona will still perhaps hold hope of adding him to the squad alongside former teammate Frenkie de Jong.

As noted by the Metro, Man Utd have also been linked with a swoop for the commanding centre-half, and especially given their defensive woes last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with reinforcements in that department.

However, based on the report above, it would appear as though PSG are primed to win this particular transfer battle, with Barcelona and United being left disappointed in the race for one of Europe’s biggest young stars.