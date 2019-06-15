Chelsea are about to lose one of the most prolific attackers that their academy has ever seen, the talented youngster is set to move to the Bundesliga.

According to Mirror Football, England youth international Martell Taylor-Crossdale is set to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim once his contract at Chelsea expires. The attacker will travel to Germany on Monday to undergo a medical and finalise his move.

The 19-year-old forward has been capped by England at Under-16s, 17s, 18s and 20s level. It seems that the star feels that he’s ready for some first-team action and the ace will be hoping to break through into Hoffenheim’s first-team next season.

Taylor-Crossdale most impressive achievement to date was finishing the 2016/17 Under-18 Premier League campaign as top scorer with 21 goals.

Taylor-Crossdale is a talent that is well-known by Chelsea fans because of his prolific scoring record throughout the club’s youth ranks:

Taylor-Crossdale is following in the footsteps of many other young English stars who have moved to the Bundesliga in order to kickstart their senior careers.