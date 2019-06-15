‘Ready for a top club’ – Agent drops hint, expects decision on Arsenal target’s future soon

Reported Arsenal and AC Milan transfer target Dennis Praet will make a decision on his future ‘within a few weeks’, his agent has revealed.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key figure for Sampdoria, but speculation has been rife over his future with an exit this summer touted.

Praet joined the Serie A outfit in 2016, and has since gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club while forming a key part of Marco Giampaolo’s style of play with his technical quality and tactical understanding of the game.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, his agent has now left the door open to a potential exit ahead of next season, answering direct questions about reported interest from both Arsenal and Milan.

“Milan is an important club, it is a big name. But other clubs outside Italy have shown some interest.

“I don’t want to say more now [on Arsenal], I think you can understand. Dennis is a complete player and ready to move into a top club.

“Within a few weeks [his future will be sorted], there is interest.”

Things could get increasingly complicated for both Samp and Arsenal, with the former confirming in their tweet below that Giampaolo has now officially left the club.

The announcement comes amid ongoing rumours linking him with the Milan job, as per Calciomercato, and so a potential reunion with the Italian at San Siro could be a deciding factor for Praet if it comes down to personal terms and preference.

Nevertheless, with no suggestion of an agreement on a fee or any further details as of yet, it appears as though there is still some way to go before an exit becomes a genuine possibility.