Real Madrid slap €100M price tag on head of want-away star as Euro giants eye up transfer swoop

Real Madrid are said to have placed a €100M price tag onto the head of defender Raphael Varane, a player who PSG are keen on signing.

Varane has managed to establish himself as one of the best defenders on the planet in recent years, with the player helping Real and France win numerous Champions League titles and the World Cup respectively.

However despite this, it seems like the Frenchman wants out of Real, as Don Balon are stating that the defender is keen to leave the club, with Real slapping a €100M price tag on his head because of this.

The report also states that PSG have informed Real of their interest in signing the defener, thus it looks like Varane won’t be short of options should he actually end up departing Los Blancos this summer.

Real were very poor defensively this season, and they’re certainly going to need all the help they can get if they are to avoid the same fate next season.

Real have already signed Eder Militao this summer, thus we can see why they would be open to getting rid of Varane if the right offer came in.

However, if Los Blancos are serious about going for it on all fronts next season, it makes sense to keep Varane at the club in order to keep their defensive options as strong as possible.