REVEALED: TEN man Man Utd transfer shortlist as Solskjaer plots MAJOR overhaul

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make big changes to the Man Utd squad this summer, and up to 10 names are being lined up by the Red Devils.

After failing to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as ending up trophyless, last season was a huge disappointment for all concerned at Old Trafford.

In turn, changes will be needed this summer to get them back competing for major honours, and BBC Sport note that Daniel James has become their first signing in a £15m deal from Swansea City.

However, Solskjaer is said to be far from done in the transfer market, with The Mirror revealing that ten players have been identified as possible signings ahead of next season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Thomas Meunier, Harry Maguire, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Rakitic, Eric Dier, Sean Longstaff, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Dembele and Joao Felix are all said to be on their radar, with a combined value of over £500m.

Naturally, Man Utd aren’t going to be able to afford to splash out on all of them and so they will have to prioritise and try to offload players too to balance the books.

Time will tell who Solskjaer opts to try and sign, but it promises to be an exciting summer for United fans as the Norwegian tactician looks to stamp his mark on the squad with the backing of the hierarchy to try and get them back to where they want to be next season.