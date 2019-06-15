Solskjaer eyeing second summer signing as Man Utd emerge as front-runners for classy £50m ace

Man Utd have reportedly been handed a major boost as Tottenham have become the latest rival to drop out of the race to sign Bruno Fernandes.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stunning season last year, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists in 53 appearances for Sporting Lisbon, while also now establishing himself as a key figure for Portugal.

There’s no doubt that Fernandes has taken his game to the next level since his days in Serie A where his talent was obvious, but the decisive factor in the final third was still missing.

Given those numbers and his form in general, it’s no surprise that he attracted interest from around Europe, but the Daily Mail now report that Man Utd have seemingly been given a clear path to try and wrap up a deal for the £50m star.

It’s suggested that Tottenham, Man City and Liverpool have all dropped out of the race, and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely now feel confident about their chances of landing their second summer signing.

As per BBC Sport, the Red Devils have already splashed out £15m on Daniel James to bring him in from Swansea City, and following on from their bitterly disappointing campaign last time out as they failed to qualify for the Champions League and ended up trophyless, more reinforcements are expected to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

The next one could now be Fernandes, and it would certainly be a welcome addition to the Man Utd squad to add a different dynamic in that department.

Fernandes would arguably add much-needed technical quality, creativity and an eye for goal from midfield, to complement the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred and provide more of a balance to Solskjaer’s options.

Nevertheless, there is no suggestion that Man Utd have reached an agreement with Sporting yet, and so if they are serious, they appear to have a great chance of moving forward with a deal with no competition getting in the way.