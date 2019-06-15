Talks held: Man Utd contact agent as Solskjaer wants £40m-rated talented ace

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to beat Leicester City to the signing of Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Foxes and impressed immediately as he bagged three goals and five assists in 13 Premier League appearances.

Having seemingly settled in England so well, it’s no surprise that Leicester were interested in making his move a permanent one, but as per the Daily Mail, it has been suggested that it could cost them £40m to make it a reality which in turn would mean breaking the club’s transfer record.

To make matters worse for Brendan Rodgers, respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has now reported that Man Utd have been in talks with Tielemans’ agent, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be a fan of the talented midfielder, as per his tweet below.

He adds that the Belgian international is expected to leave Monaco this summer, while Tottenham are looking elsewhere. In turn, it could be a straight transfer scrap between the Red Devils and Foxes, should both attempt to satisfy Monaco’s touted demands.

There is little doubt that the former Anderlecht starlet could add a much-needed different dynamic to the United midfield with his technical quality and creativity, perhaps lessening the burden on Paul Pogba and offering a balance alongside the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred.

In turn, that would make him a sensible addition to the squad, and coupled with the fact that he’s still just 22 years of age, he would fit the mould of what Solskjaer appears to be trying to build at Old Trafford.

From the signing of Daniel James this week, as per BBC Sport, to the reported interest in Sean Longstaff as noted by the Mirror, the Norwegian tactician is looking for talented, hungry and committed young players, and Tielemans could tick all those boxes should he get a move to Man Utd.