The six words Lionel Messi kept repeating to himself following 2014 World Cup final defeat

Lionel Messi has had one of the most illustrious careers in football history, however if there’s one trophy that’s always alluded him, it’s the World Cup.

From league titles to Champions Leagues, Messi has won it all, however the biggest one of them all, the World Cup, is one that the Argentine has never managed to get his hands on.

The Barcelona superstar did come close in 2014 though, as his Argentina side were beaten 1-0 by Germany in the final in a match they could’ve easily won.

Despite his side’s failures to win the trophy, Messi still managed to get his hands on the ‘Best Player of the Tournament’ award for his performances throughout the competition.

And after receiving the award, it’s been revealed by Sepp Blatter as to exactly what the Argentine kept saying to himself following his final defeat.

As per Goal, Blatter spoke about Messi after the final, stating that “He said to himself over and over again: ‘The best but not the champion.'”

It’ll be interesting to see how Argentina fair during this summer’s Copa America, one of just two possible international trophies that Messi is yet to claim alongside the World Cup.

If Messi does manage to come out of this summer as a Copa America champion, it’ll surely ease the pain of the World Cup final defeat back in 2014 that we’re sure still haunts him to this day.