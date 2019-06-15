Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta scored a superb goal for Japanese side Vissel Kobe today, the star scored the winner for his side on his return from injury.

In the 49th minute of the clash, Iniesta picked up the ball in the corner of the box and the Spaniard fired a fine strike towards goal, Tokyo FC’s goalkeeper had no chance of stopping the stunning effort from creeping past him at his near post.

At 35 years of age it looks as though Iniesta still has the amazing technique to tear apart the opposition.