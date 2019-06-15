Video: Brilliant Roberto Firmino assist helps Coutinho bag second in 3-0 Brazil win

Brazil kick-started their Copa America campaign with a 3-0 win over Bolivia on Friday night, with Philippe Coutinho helping himself to a brace.

The Barcelona star broke the deadlock from the penalty spot to get things rolling, while Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino linked up with his former teammate brilliantly to help double their lead.

As seen in the video below, the frontman produced a pin-perfect cross into the box for Coutinho to glide through the defenders and head home, as the hosts got off to a perfect start with three points on the board.

However, the best was saved till last, as Everton Soares scored a stunning third to make his mark for coach Tite, and it remains to be seen if he’s earned himself a starting berth next time out.

Nevertheless, despite Neymar being ruled out with injury, it looks as though Firmino is going to have key role to play up front in not only offering a goal threat but also creating for others.

He didn’t disappoint in the opening game as Liverpool fans will certainly be fully aware of his ability to produce moments of real quality to find a breakthrough, and Brazil will hope that he can continue to do so in the coming weeks.

As for Coutinho, despite experiencing a difficult season at Barcelona this past year, he”ll be buoyed by making such a big impact immediately for the Selecao in the tournament.