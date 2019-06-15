Video: Coventry City defender Jak Hickman issues apology after foul-mouthed rant goes viral

Coventry City defender Jak Hickman has issued an apology after a video of him going on a drunken rant while on holiday went viral.

As seen in the video below, the 20-year-old can be seen with friends poolside on holiday as he brags about how much money he has and tells Coventry fans that he’s leaving.

In addition, he also brags about his ability to get with a number of the women around him, while blasting his followers by suggesting that they’re ‘boring b*******’.

Hickman has made just two appearances for Coventry, spending time out on three separate loan spells with Mickleover Sports, Ashton United and Hereford over the last two years.

Now though, it remains to be seen if the club keep him on, if or his apology below is enough to earn a second chance to prove his worth on the pitch.

However, he won’t be living this one down for a while, and will undoubtedly have to put up with a huge amount of scrutiny and stick for his immature and frankly idiotic behaviour.