Video: Gabriel Jesus destroys Bolivia player with disgusting nutmeg in Brazil’s 3-0 Copa America win

Man City star Gabriel Jesus showed no mercy against a Bolivia player during Brazil’s 3-0 in their Copa America win on Saturday.

Brazil got their Copa America campaign off to a dream start in the early hours of this morning, as they cruised past Bolivia thanks to goals from Philippe Coutinho (x2) and Everton.

However, one moment that some fans may have missed came from Jesus, who utterly destroyed a helpless Bolivia defender with a fantastic nutmeg in the 2nd half.

It was a truly brilliant piece of play from the forward in true Samba style!