Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson has conceded that there is uncertainty around his future at the club after playing a pivotal role for Sheffield Utd last season.

Competition remains fierce at Old Trafford with David de Gea and Sergio Romero still within the ranks, leaving the likes of Henderson down the pecking order and worrying about a lack of football.

Particularly after playing such a crucial part in Sheffield Utd’s promotion from the Championship last year, he’ll be desperate to maintain that moving forward and so he has a decision to make over his future at Man Utd, should they be open to an exit.

For now though, he isn’t sure on what the future holds, although he has conceded that he had a memorable spell with the Blades and was delighted to play a key role in their return to the English top flight.

“Who knows where I will be next season?”, he told Sky Sports. “It has been fantastic. It has been a long time for them outside the Premier League and to get that football club back to where it belongs was a real special moment for myself.

“It was good to see that the football club has got some great fixtures in place and I’m sure that they will all enjoy it, especially the fans because it means a lot to them.”

Time will tell if Sheffield Utd launch another move for the talented shot-stopper, whether it be on loan or a permanent deal, as that would surely suit Man Utd too given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has such established individuals available already.

Henderson perhaps has a long-term future with the Red Devils if he continues to impress and so there could be a reluctancy to let him leave on a permanent basis, in which case another season-long loan spell away from Manchester could suit all parties.

The goalkeeper appeared in all 46 league games last season for the Blades, conceding just 41 goals and keeping 21 clean sheets as they secured an automatic promotion spot.