Zidane boost as £150m Man Utd superstar wants exit for Real Madrid but key obstacle remains

Real Madrid have been busy rebuilding their squad so far this summer, and it’s reported Paul Pogba wants to leave Man Utd to be part of it.

Los Blancos endured a bitterly disappointing campaign last year, as they not only ended the La Liga season 19 points adrift of champions Barcelona, but they also failed to win any trophies.

SEE MORE: Spurs preparing £66M transfer raid for Real Madrid star as club continue look-out for Eriksen replacement

Given their high standards and expectations, that will ultimately be deemed unacceptable for those connected with the club, and so Zinedine Zidane has been busy trying to rectify their problems ahead of next season.

Deals have already been announced for Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy, with more perhaps still on the way as those new arrivals will need to be balanced with player sales to not only balance the books but to also create space in the squad.

According to Marca, Pogba is eager to leave Man Utd this summer in favour of joining Real Madrid, but there remains a crucial obstacle standing in the way of the Frenchman getting his wish, and that is United themselves as it’s added that they have no interest in selling him.

That’s perfectly understandable in truth, as Pogba is ultimately their most gifted individual in the squad and biggest name off the pitch. In turn, they surely can’t afford to lose him, particularly if there isn’t a stand-out candidate to step in and fill the void he would leave behind.

It’s emphasised in the report above that both Pogba and Zidane want to make the move happen, but unfortunately for them, it’s out of their hands as until Real Madrid and Man Utd reach an agreement on a transfer fee, he isn’t going anywhere other than Carrington and Old Trafford for pre-season.

With the Mirror reporting that they could demand a whopping £150m to let him go, it’s fair to say that a deal doesn’t look very likely at this stage, regardless of Pogba’s touted wishes.