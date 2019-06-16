£160M Manchester United superstar could go on strike in order to force through summer transfer

Man United midfielder Paul Pogba could end up going on strike in order to force through a summer move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Pogba had one of the best seasons of his career last year in terms of his goal and assists output, however he failed to help United qualify for next season’s Champions League.

And it looks like the Frenchman’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end very soon if this report from ABC is anything to go off.

As per the report, Pogba, who United want £160M (€180M) for, could end up going on strike and putting in a transfer request in order to force through a move to Los Blancos.

If Pogba were to go on strike and refuse to play for the Red Devils, it would surely force the club’s hand into selling the Frenchman to Real this summer.

Real are currently undergoing a major overhaul of their squad this summer following a very dissapointing season last year.

The Spanish giants have already bought in Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic this summer, and it seems like they want to add another superstar to their squad in the shape of Paul Pogba.

ABC’s report states that Real are only willing to fork out €125M (£111M) for Pogba, however United could be forced to accept an offer such as this should Pogba end up going on strike.

Will Pogba end up refusing to play for United in order to force through a move to the Spanish capital? Looks like only time will tell…