Arsenal’s tight summer transfer budget is set to be boosted slightly with the sale of this out of favour star, the ace spent last season out on loan.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Italian giants Napoli have exercised the option to sign goalkeeper David Ospina from Arsenal following his season-long loan spell with the Naples outfit last season.

According to the report, the Gunners will bank just over £3.5m (€4m) from Ospina’s sale.

Arsenal now have the chance to reinvest the star’s £40,000-a-week wages (as per the Mirror) into a new signing, the Gunners are working on a tight budget this summer and the north London club will have to raise cash from players sales to boost their transfer war-chest, according to the Mirror, Unai Emery will only be provided with a £45m budget.

Ospina made 70 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions after joining the north London club following his impressive performances at the 2014 World Cup.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are set to promote 26-year-old academy graduate Emiliano Martinez to the club’s second-choice goalkeeper, behind Bernd Leno.

The Argentine has made just 14 appearances for the first-team since coming out of the academy, the stopper spent the second-half of last season on loan at Championship side Reading.

Whilst the Gunners will save some cash after their cuts to their goalkeeping department, the pressure on Leno’s shoulders will be immense, the German can’t afford to have a bad season if the inexperienced Martinez is the only stopper waiting in the wings as a backup.