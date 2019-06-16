Barcelona eyeing two-time Premier League winner as Matthijs De Ligt transfer alternative

Barcelona are eyeing up Manchester City and England defender John Stones as an alternative signing to Ajax’s Matthijs De Ligt.

De Ligt has found himself become one of the most sought-after youngsters on the planet in recent months following his fantastic form with Ajax last year.

According to Don Balon, both Barcelona and PSG are in the hunt for the Dutch international, with the Ligue 1 outfit offering De Ligt twice as much in wages as Barca are offering.

The report also states that because of this, Barca are eyeing up Man City defender Stones as an alternative signing should they end up missing out on De Ligt.

Stones would be a quality signing for Barca to make, although we’re sure they’d prefer to sign De Ligt ahead of the England international.

During his time under Guardiola at Man City, Stones has improved massively as a player, with the former Everton becoming much more comfortable as playing out from the back since the Spaniard’s arrival.

Thus, Stones would find it easy to fit into Barca’s team, a side that are notorious for playing out from the back and dominating possession.

During his time with City, Stones has managed to win two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup, something that shows he’s got the experience of winning major trophies despite still being of a fairly young age.

We’re sure the Spanish giants would rather sign De Ligt, however signing Stones certainly isn’t a bad alternative, by any means!