Barcelona eyeing up bargain summer transfer of Premier League record breaker

Barcelona are said to be eyeing up a swoop for Fulham youngster Harvey Elliot, who made Premier League history last months for the Whites.

According to the Daily Mail, Elliot broke a Premier League record last month, as he became the youngest ever player to play a Premier League game at just 16 years and 30 days old.

The Daily Mail’s report also states that the player is set to leave Fulham at the end of the month on a free due to his contract with the Whites expiring, and Barcelona are keen on sealing a deal to bring him to the Nou Camp.

Barca have been known to have a keen eye for talent over the years, thus it’s no surprise to hear that they’re after Elliot this summer.

The 16-year-old has only made three first team appearances for Fulham during his time with the club, however the fact he’s managed to make any appearances at all despite only just turning 16 is a huge achievement itself.

During his time with Fulham’s youth sides, Elliot was predominantly used as a right-winger, something that means he should be able to fit in at Barca given that the Blaugrana have played with a 4-3-3 formation for a number of years.

Will Ernesto Valverde’s side be able to sign the Premier League youngest ever player this summer? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.