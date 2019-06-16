Real Madrid may have finally found a way to offload superstar Gareth Bale, this European giant are willing to pay the star’s full salary in order to secure a loan move.

According to The Sun, German giants Bayern Munich are willing to pay Gareth Bale’s whopping £350,000-a-week salary – in full, in order to secure a loan move for the superstar.

Bale is expected to leave the Spanish giants this summer following the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager, the Welshman isn’t a part of the Madrid legend’s plans and the former Tottenham star will have to leave Madrid in order to get his career back on track.

It’s understood that Bayern boss Niko Kovac is interested in signing the 29-year-old following the exits of legendary duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery from the Bavarians.

Premier League giants Manchester United, as well as former club Tottenham, were both interested in bringing Bale back to England but would find it hard to justify matching the star’s huge wage.

Bale’s potential exit will free up funds for Zinedine Zidane to use as he continues to rebuild Madrid’s squad, the Frenchman has already spent in excess of €300m this summer:

?? @RealMadrid in this transfer window: ? Eden Hazard [€100m]

? Luka Jovi? [€65m]

? Eder Militao [€50m]

? Rodrygo [€54m]

? Ferland Mendy [€50m] ? The rebuild is well and truly underway. pic.twitter.com/N8w4A0r4X5 — SPORF (@Sporf) June 7, 2019

Zidane will still be hoping to land some marquee signings for Los Blancos ahead of next season, the 46-year-old will be looking to establish Madrid as one of the most dominant forces in Europe once again.