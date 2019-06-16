One former Liverpool player has suggested that Jurgen Klopp should strengthen in two particular areas ahead of next season, the Reds will be major contenders for every piece of sliverware next season.

According to the Daily Star via an exclusive interview with American Gambler, former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes that Jurgen Klopp should look to strengthen this summer by signing a left-back and a striker.

Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge will both leave Liverpool once their contracts expire at the end of the month, leaving Andy Robertson as the only senior left-back at Anfield. With Sturridge’s departure Klopp will only have to out-and-out strikers in his ranks – Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino.

Here’s what Mellor had to say on the areas that Liverpool should strengthen:

“So many players always get linked with Liverpool, that’s always the way it is,”

“What I would say is that Moreno and Sturridge leaving Liverpool means more coverage needed in those positions, a left full-back for Robertson who has been outstanding, and perhaps he may look at depth with Daniel Sturridge leaving as a striker.

“One to eleven, Liverpool are outstanding. There’s no doubt about that.”

Mellor also believes that Liverpool will be able to attract any player in the world following their Champions League triumph, after a brief spell as so-called ‘fallen giants’, the Reds are back on top:

“You look at Liverpool’s squad and it is really strong, and I don’t think Jurgen will dip into the market unless he thinks someone could add even more quality, but Liverpool are in a position where they can attract pretty much any player in the market because of how they have performed.

“They’re now in a position to compete for the top trophies in the game.”

“When you look at the homecoming for the Champions League, there were a million fans in the streets, which shows the support for the club.

“I think players around the world would have seen that and want to be a part of that if they’re lucky enough to be selected by the recruitment or Jurgen Klopp.”

Liverpool’s starting eleven is amazing but the Reds should seriously think about investing in some useful squad players in order to help them ahead of their expected battle with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Fortunately for the Reds, left-back and up front are really the only two major areas that Liverpool need to strengthen in, Jurgen Klopp is in rush to secure signing for the Champions League winners and the German can sit back and relax during the summer – patiently waiting for the right players to become available.