Some Manchester United fans have hit back at superstar midfielder Paul Pogba after the Frenchman revealed that he could seek a ‘new challenge’ this summer.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba told reporters in Tokyo that now “could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else”.

According to the report, the Frenchman is a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid and former club Juventus. It’s not surprising to see that Zinedine Zidane is keen on a move for his fellow countryman following his return to Los Blancos as manager.

Check out what Pogba had to say in full below:

Paul Pogba is ready for a 'new challenge' after three seasons with Man Utd… pic.twitter.com/kotsmp2Jpg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 16, 2019

Take a look at the video of the World Cup winner speaking to reporters here.

Whilst Pogba has largely failed to live up to expectations since his return to United in 2016, the 26-year-old has still been the Red Devils’ best performer in recent seasons:

60 – Since his return to the club in 2016, Paul Pogba has been involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Manchester United player (31 goals, 29 assists). Challenge. pic.twitter.com/8Cq5zd7Sf8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2019

According to several journalists, despite Pogba’s recent comments, United still expect the midfielder to be at Old Trafford next season:

Paul Pogba wants a “new challenge” but it would take massive money for #MUFC to consider letting him leave. The noises out of the club today is that they still expect him to be their player next season. Let’s see what the next few weeks throw up — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 16, 2019

Might be posturing on all sides but my understanding is that Man Utd believe Pogba will still be at Old Trafford next season. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 16, 2019

As things stand, United believe Paul Pogba will be at Old Trafford next season. Contract until 2022. Ball back in Pogba’s court. Will depend on whether he’s prepared to force a move. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) June 16, 2019

Check out some reaction from United fans to Pogba’s comments:

Sell him ASAP we can’t be having this. We are Man Utd no one player should dictate anything. He’s not fit to lace the boots of Keane and Robson #mufc — Brian Davis (@jdavis_brian) June 16, 2019

What airport will I drop him to? — Adrian O’ Callaghan (@adriancall26) June 16, 2019

Man United is bigger than any player. Let that sink in. — GeorgeMUFC (@bujuaji) June 16, 2019

To every fan that hounded him out despite being our best player this whole season, I hope you’re happy — Kanga K. (@MunkangaKapapa) June 16, 2019

time and again the disrespect shown to this club by the players and their agents the same, stems from how the people at the top have let them view the club. The club needs to restore those values first and then look forward, than bend over backwards for the ones who don’t. — vivacious KAMAKAZI (@Ratz_load) June 16, 2019

Think we need to get rid of Pogba, at times he has come across as doing us a favour, I would rather have players that want to play for us and not of this off field crap. #MUFC — Shahzad (@ShaZ___01) June 16, 2019

Get rid of pogba… Take the money and run @ManUtd… #pogba — GRIFF ? (@GriffyBoi88) June 16, 2019

Pogba leaving is not the end of the world. We've seen much better players leave. Just buy the right players with the right attitude #mufc — Dylan ? (@DylanMUFC96) June 16, 2019

Pogba wanting a new challenge… only been five minutes back at United and already running away from the challenge at OT. If that’s his attitude and mentality then we’re better off without. — Fred The Red (@redfreddevil) June 16, 2019

Pogba hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons is the last thing that United need as they prepare for a massive rebuild this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tasked with a major overhaul of the Red Devils squad, the Old Trafford outfit need to be competitive in the transfer window if they are to have any hope of returning to their former glory anytime soon.