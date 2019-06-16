Menu

‘Get rid of him’ and ‘Sell him ASAP’ – These Manchester United fans blast Paul Pogba following ‘new challenge’ comments

Some Manchester United fans have hit back at superstar midfielder Paul Pogba after the Frenchman revealed that he could seek a ‘new challenge’ this summer.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba told reporters in Tokyo that now “could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else”.

According to the report, the Frenchman is a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid and former club Juventus. It’s not surprising to see that Zinedine Zidane is keen on a move for his fellow countryman following his return to Los Blancos as manager.

Check out what Pogba had to say in full below:

Take a look at the video of the World Cup winner speaking to reporters here.

Whilst Pogba has largely failed to live up to expectations since his return to United in 2016, the 26-year-old has still been the Red Devils’ best performer in recent seasons:

According to several journalists, despite Pogba’s recent comments, United still expect the midfielder to be at Old Trafford next season:

Check out some reaction from United fans to Pogba’s comments:

Pogba hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons is the last thing that United need as they prepare for a massive rebuild this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tasked with a major overhaul of the Red Devils squad, the Old Trafford outfit need to be competitive in the transfer window if they are to have any hope of returning to their former glory anytime soon.

