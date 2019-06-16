One of Chelsea’s brightest young talents has been linked with a loan move to the Championship, Blues fans will be hoping that the ace features in the first-team next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Championship side Swansea are interested in signing highly-rated Chelsea youngster Reece James on loan. It’s understood that there is plenty of competition for the loan signing of the 19-year-old, the report highlights that Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are keeping tabs on the ace.

It’s no surprise to see Swansea interested in the versatile star after their appointment of Steve Cooper as manager, Cooper will know James well from his time as the head coach of England’s Under-16 and Under-17 sides in recent years.

James was phenomenal for the Latics last season, the England youth international managed to win several end of season awards for the Championship side:

Reece James went to Wigan this season and won…

-Players' player of the year

-Fans player of the year

-Goal of the season

-A community award for charity work What. A. Man. ?? pic.twitter.com/8MoD7Hj3jF — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) May 7, 2019

With Chelsea facing a two-window transfer-ban, there is an opportunity for the star to break through into the Blues first-team next season as the west London club will look to fill the gap left by stars that will be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

Given that James dominated in the Championship, it would almost be a backward step by Chelsea to loan the star back to the English second-tier next season.

James is currently sidelined with a ankle injury, the ace suffered the injury whilst on international duty with England’s Under-20s in the Toulon tournament.

James’ hopes of breaking into the Chelsea first-team could be boosted by the appointment of Frank Lampard following Maurizio Sarri’s recent departure from West London, Sarri has been appointed as Juventus’ new boss.

Given Lampard’s ties to the club and his success with a youthful Derby County side last season, the Blues legend could be willing to blood Chelsea’s biggest youth talents into the first-team.

The Premier League giants could be close to appointing the former England international.

According to The Sunday Times, Lampard has agreed to become the Blues boss after receiving assurances from owner Roman Abramovich, it’s understood that the former England international will be given at least two seasons to prove his worth to the club’s hierarchy.

According to The Guardian, the Blues will have to pay Derby in the region of £4m in compensation to bring Lampard back to Stamford Bridge.