“I can fit in at Man United” – £36M star drops possible transfer hint amid Premier League links

Gremio and Brazil star Everton has hinted at a potential move to Man United this summer amid reports linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Everton scored his first ever goal for Brazil in their 3-0 Copa America win over Bolivia earlier this week, something that has seen a number of reports published linking him with a move to England.

As per the Daily Mail, both United and Man City are in the hunt for Everton, with it looking like the forward is set to be available for around £36M as per the Metro.

And it looks like the Brazilian has hinted at a possible move to Man United, as when speaking to the Daily Mail after Brazil’s win vs Bolivia, Everton stated “I’m a player that’s always trying to get on top [of the opposition]. Cutting in from the left with dribbles and good finishes”.

Everton then went on to add that “clubs in Europe have this style of play too and maybe I can fit in at Manchester United and others.”

We’re not sure Everton is exactly what Man United need, especially given the options they already have to choose from in attack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at the moment, has all of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to pick from in that area, thus we don’t see why the club would be after Everton in the first place.

We’re sure there are other players out there would be better suited to United’s team that are worth a similar amount to what Everton would cost.

However, if United really do want him, why should we, or anyone, stand in their way?