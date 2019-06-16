Juventus have identified this Premier League ace as a key replacement for one of their stars, who could potentially leave the Italian giants this summer.

According to The Times (subscription required), Juventus are targeting Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier as a potential replacement for star Joao Cancelo.

It’s understood that Cancelo could potentially seal a £45m (€50m) switch to Premier league champions Manchester City this summer, it’s understood that Pep Guardiola’s side were close to agreeing a deal for the Portuguese star before complication in the potential deal.

The report outlines that Juventus could secure Trippier’s signing for a fee in the region of £30m, but a deal could be hard to come by given that the England international is under no pressure to leave north London.

Earlier today Juventus announced that they’d agree a deal with Chelsea that will see Maurizio Sarri become their new boss:

According to Juventus’ official website, Sarri has signed a three-year deal as the ‘Old Lady’s’ new manager, former boss Massimiliano Allegri decided to leave the Italian giants last month.

Trippier is a full-back whose main qualities are in the attacking third, making the Manchester City academy graduate an ideal replacement for Cancelo.

Maurizio Sarri will no doubt be assessing his entire squad as soon as he arrives in Turin and the former Chelsea boss could raid the Premier League in order to bolster his squad.