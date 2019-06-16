Man United could be made to hand Red Devils star new £350,000-a-week contract to fend off interest from Euro giants

Man United could be made to hand star forward Marcus Rashford a new deal worth £350,000-a-week in order to battle interest in the player from both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Rashford has managed to establish himself as one of the Red Devils’ best players in recent seasons, with the England international even bagging him a first team place at Old Trafford in the process.

And it seems like this may be going to the player’s head, as the Sun are stating that United could be forced to given the player a new deal worth £350,000-a-week in order to prevent his head from being turned by Barca and Real Madrid, who are been keen on signing him.

The report also notes that the 21-year-old is keen to pen a four-year deal with United, and he believes that a £350,000-a-week contract is reasonable given how important he is to the Red Devils.

This is a hard one from United’s point of view, as although Rashford has bags of potential and is already one of the club’s best players, paying him £350,000-a-week seems a bit over the top.

Last year Rashford managed to clock up 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions, however he failed to help United secure a place in next season’s Champions League despite this.

During his time at Old Trafford, Rashford has managed to bag 45 goals and 26 assists in 170 games, a decent return for a player who’s still quite young and has been made to play out wide on more than a few occasions.

If United are serious about keeping Rashford at the club, it may be wise to bow down to his demands and fork out the £350,000-a-week contract, just to keep him happy if anything!