Man United are reportedly ready to pay £80M in order to seal a deal for Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are willing to fork out the aforementioned fee in order to bring the Leicester star to Old Trafford, with it also being stated that the club are set to offer him a five-year deal worth £350,000-a-week.

The report also states that United could use either Marcos Rojo or Eric Bailly as part of their offer for Maguire, who looks like he could be about to become the world’s most expensive defender.

United could certainly do with signing a player like Maguire, especially if their performances in defence last season are anything to go off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were far from the best defensive team in England last year, something they’ll definitely look to change going into the new season in a few months time.

Maguire’s performances with both Leicester and England in the past few years have seen a number of fans and critics hail him as the Three Lions’ best defender, and for good reason too.

Signing Maguire would add some reassurances to United’s defence, however paying £80M for him would be seen as a bit over the top by some fans.

Maguire has only really had two seasons at the top of his game, and paying this much for a defender who’s 26 will definitely be seen as a bad deal in some fans’ eyes.

However, if it’s what United have to pay to land the player, then so be it.