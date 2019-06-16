Manchester City willing to do this in order to beat Man United to transfer of £105M star

Man City are willing to loan Joao Felix back to Benfica for a season in order to beat Man United and others to the youngster’s signature.

Felix’s impressive season with Benfica has seen a number of clubs take an interest in him, with the Mirror noting that Man City, Man United and Atletico Madrid all in the hunt for the 19-year-old.

It remains to be seen as to which club will end up signing Felix this summer, however following this report, it seems like City may have the upper hand in the race for the player.

As per the same report from the Mirror, City are ready to loan Felix back to Benfica for the whole of next season as they look to beat clubs to the signing of the £105M-rated attacker.

Felix bagged a total of 20 goals and 11 assists for Benfica last season, a really impressive return for a player who’s still just a teenager.

It seems like Felix could be the next big thing in world football, thus it’s not a shock to hear that a number of clubs are vying for his signature.

City already have a whole host of talent to choose from in attack, therefore it’s somewhat strange to hear that they’re in the race for Felix.

However, if signing the 19-year-old means that their rivals United can’t get their hands on him, it may be worth City doing all they can to ensure they sign him.