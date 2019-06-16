Manchester United eyeing transfer swoop for £25M-rated Dutch star to bolster weak area of Solskjaer’s squad

Man United are said to be eyeing up a move for Holland and PSV star Denzel Dumfries, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to bolster the right-back area of his squad.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are in the hunt for Dumfries, who is reportedly valued at around £25M, a fair price to pay for a player of his quality.

United aren’t exactly blessed with a whole host of options to choose from at right back, especially given the fact that Antonio Valencia recently left the club after his deal with the Red Devils ran out.

Solskjaer now only has Diogo Dalot and Ashley Young to choose from at right-back, two options that we’re sure aren’t going to fill United fans with too much joy.

Dumfries has burst onto the scene somewhat this season following his fine form with PSV, with the player’s performances for the Eredivisie side even earning him a call-up to the Dutch national team as a result.

Dumfries was very impressive for PSV last year, with the defender managing to bag four goals and seven assists in 34 league outings, as his side narrowly missed out on the Eredivisie title to rivals Ajax.

If United manage to bring Dumfries in for £25M, it’ll be seen as a great deal from the Red Devils, who will be getting a great player for a fairly small price going by today’s standards.