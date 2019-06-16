Maurizio Sarri’s exit from Chelsea has now been confirmed, the Italian has been announced as the new manager of Italian giants Juventus.

According to Juventus’ official website, Sarri has signed a three-year deal as the ‘Old Lady’s’ new manager, former boss Massimiliano Allegri decided to leave the Italian giants last month.

Chelsea fans should be thanking the club’s hierarchy as it’s been revealed by the Evening Standard that the Blues have managed to net compensation worth up to £10m for Sarri’s departure.

Sarri leaves Stamford Bridge after just one year in the Chelsea dugout, in his solitary season for the Blues the Italian managed to defy the odds and guide the club to a third-placed finish in the Premier League, whilst also winning the Europa League by thrashing rivals Arsenal 4-1.

Sarri also led Chelsea to the final of the Carabao Cup, the Blues were defeated by Manchester City on penalties.

Chelsea posted a classy statement to their official website to thank the 60-year-old for his work with the Blues over the past year, the west London club’s direct Marina Granovskaia also revealed that it was Sarri’s decision to leave as he wishes to be closer to his elderly parents.

Here’s what Chelsea chief Granovskaia had to say on the Italian’s exit:

“In talks we had following the Europa League final, Maurizio made it clear how strongly he desired to return to his native country, explaining that his reasons for wanting to return to work in Italy were significant.”

“He also believed it important to be nearer his family, and for the well-being of his elderly parents he felt he needed to live closer to them at this point.”

“Maurizio leaves Chelsea with thanks from us all for the work he and his assistants did during the season he spent as our head coach, and for winning the Europa League, guiding us to another cup final and a third-place finish in the Premier League.”

“We would also like to congratulate him on securing the role as big as any in Serie A and to wish him the best of luck for the future.”

With Sarri’s departure now confirmed, the Blues are set to appoint club legend Frank Lampard as boss after his success with Derby County last season after his first steps into management.

According to The Sunday Times, Lampard has agreed to become the Blues boss after receiving assurances from owner Roman Abramovich, it’s understood that the former England international will be given at least two seasons to prove his worth to the club’s hierarchy.

According to The Guardian, the Blues will have to pay Derby in the region of £4m in compensation to bring Lampard back to Stamford Bridge.