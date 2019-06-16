Premier League clubs Everton and West Ham are reportedly out of the race to sign this wantaway Barcelona star, the ace is being linked with a move to Valencia or Roma.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, La liga side Valencia and Italian giants Roma are the two main players in the race to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. The report outlines that Premier League side Everton aren’t interested in a move for the 30-year-old, contrary to recent reports linking the ace with a move to Merseyside.

Spanish outlet Sport also linked West Ham with a move for the Dutchman but it looks as though a move to the Premier League is now unlikely for Cillessen.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are willing to sell the Netherlands international for €30m (£25m), Cillessen is set to leave this summer as the stopper is ready to become first-choice for a top European side after playing second-fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen since arriving at the Camp Nou.

Valencia are in the market for a new goalkeeper as Neto is reportedly eyeing the exit door at the Spanish side.

Serie A outfit Roma have identified Cillessen as a key option to offer stability between the sticks, the Rome outfit lost superstar Allison to Liverpool last summer and the ace’s replacement – Robin Olsen, failed to deliver convincing performances last season.