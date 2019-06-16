Spurs willing to let £80,000-a-week star leave as club eye up £35M youngster as possible replacement

Spurs are said to be willing to let Danny Rose leave the club this summer, with the club eyeing up Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon as a replacement for the defender.

Rose has been a loyal servant to Spurs over the years, with the England international proving to be a key part of the club’s first team for a number of seasons now.

However despite this, it seems like Rose’s stint with the north London club could be coming to an end this summer, as the Sun are stating that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are ready to let the left back leave.

The Sun also note that Spurs are eyeing up £35M Fulham ace Sessegnon as a potential replacement for Rose, who they may struggle to get rid of due to his £80,000-a-week wages.

Sessegnon is one of the brightest talents in the country at the moment, and if Spurs were to bring him in as a replacement for Rose, it’d be seen as a brilliant piece of business from the club.

Rose played a fairly significant part for Spurs last season, as he bagged four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, helping his side reach the Champions League final and achieve a top four Premier League finish in the process.

Sessegnon, however, would not be a bad replacement for Rose by any means, with the player proving during his time with Fulham that he has what it takes to command a first team place for a side like Spurs.

Will Spurs end up replacing Rose with Sessegnon this summer? Looks like only time will tell…