Tottenham cleared to seal summer transfer of star for £18M less than his release clause

Tottenham have been cleared to seal a move for Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso, after it was noted that the Spanish side are likely to accept an offer of around £70M for the midfielder.

Lo Celso really made a name for himself in La Liga last year, with the Argentine proving to be one of the key players in a Real Betis side that were very impressive for a large part of the season.

However, it seems like the player’s time with the La Liga outfit could be coming to an end this summer, with Sky Sports reporting that Spurs are keen in bringing him to north London.

And it seems like Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been cleared to sign the player for £70M, as Sky Sports are stating that an offer of this ilk is one that Betis are likely to accept.

This comes despite the player’s deal containing an £88M release clause, a fee that Spurs are seemingly unwilling to fork out.

Spurs could definitely do with bolstering their squad this summer given the fact that the north London side haven’t signed a single player since the summer of 2017.

Pochettino’s men had a good season last year, as they achieved a top four finish whilst also reaching the final of the Champions League.

And if the club want to keep pushing on all fronts, it’s key for them to build on last season’s impressive campaign and bolster their squad even further in the coming months.

And by the looks of things, it looks like they could begin this with the acquisition of Lo Celso.