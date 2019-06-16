Video: Martinez scores fine solo goal for Colombia as Argentina suffer first Copa America loss in 12 years

Roger Martinez scored a stunning solo goal for Colombia last night as Argentina were beaten 2-0 in their Copa America opener.

With the game sitting at 0-0 going into the 71st minute, Martinez ended up putting Argentina to the sword, as he picked up the ball on the left wing before cutting in and firing home a ferocious effort.

Duvan Zapata then added a 2nd later on to hand Argentina their first actual defeat in the tournament since the 2007 final, as all three of their last defeats have been on penalties, which technically go down as draws.