Check out the hilarious moment that UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov refused to take a picture with a Barcelona fan until they gave into his demands and said ‘Hala Madrid’.

UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov proved his love for Spanish giants Real Madrid by demanding that a young Barcelona fan say ‘Hala Madrid’ before being able to take a picture with the mixed martial arts phenom.

Madrid fans will love the part of the clip where Khabib stresses to the Barcelona fan that he is still loyal to Los Blancos despite the recent departure of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Real Madrid chiefs should invite the Madridsta to the Bernabeu after this.

Check out the hilarious moment below:

Khabib refused to take a photo with a Barca fan untill he said 'Hala Madrid' lmao

You love to see this pic.twitter.com/9ejugYLOgh — jak (@jakkrm) June 15, 2019

The biggest madridista of #UFC is #Khabib ??who reposed to take a poc with a Barca fan. #Khabib say No No first you have to say #HalaMadrid .Then he take a pic.

Bravo ? man. Love you khabib

pic.twitter.com/gy4qZypQ28 — ??????????? (@TheAW05) June 16, 2019

Khabib won the hearts of Madrid fans with his hilarious response to the Barcelona fan:

Why isn’t this guy our brand ambassador yet — Mufti Hamid bin Abdul Jalal Aryan (@madridistalogy) June 16, 2019

The biggest madridista of #UFC is #Khabib ??who reposed to take a poc with a Barca fan. #Khabib say No No first you have to say #HalaMadrid .Then he take a pic.

Bravo ? man. Love you khabib

pic.twitter.com/gy4qZypQ28 — ??????????? (@TheAW05) June 16, 2019

My champion hala Madrid — Abra (@abradritk) June 16, 2019

I love khabib even more now???? — Welcome Eden? (@Hich_RMEH7) June 15, 2019

Khabib is regarded as one of the most fierce combat athletes in the world, the star is yet to taste defeat in professional mixed martial arts and the Dagestanian has a stunning 27-0 record, Khabib became a global superstar last year after he destroyed Irishman Conor McGregor in one of the biggest fights in history.

Khabib is currently preparing to defend his lightweight belt against American Dustin Poirier later this year: