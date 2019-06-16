Menu

Video: UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov refused photo with Barcelona fan until he chanted ‘Hala Madrid’

Check out the hilarious moment that UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov refused to take a picture with a Barcelona fan until they gave into his demands and said ‘Hala Madrid’.

UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov proved his love for Spanish giants Real Madrid by demanding that a young Barcelona fan say ‘Hala Madrid’ before being able to take a picture with the mixed martial arts phenom.

Madrid fans will love the part of the clip where Khabib stresses to the Barcelona fan that he is still loyal to Los Blancos despite the recent departure of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Real Madrid chiefs should invite the Madridsta to the Bernabeu after this.

Check out the hilarious moment below:

Khabib won the hearts of Madrid fans with his hilarious response to the Barcelona fan:

Khabib is regarded as one of the most fierce combat athletes in the world, the star is yet to taste defeat in professional mixed martial arts and the Dagestanian has a stunning 27-0 record, Khabib became a global superstar last year after he destroyed Irishman Conor McGregor in one of the biggest fights in history.

Khabib is currently preparing to defend his lightweight belt against American Dustin Poirier later this year:

