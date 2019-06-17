Antonio Conte eyeing reunion with outgoing Chelsea stalwart at Inter this summer

Antonio Conte will be busy stamping his mark on the Inter squad this summer, and a reunion with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has been touted.

The Italian tactician was appointed as Luciano Spalletti’s successor after last season, as he hopes to lead the Nerazzurri on a Serie A title challenge as well as making a splash in the Champions League.

In order to do that, he’ll need reinforcements to not only improve the squad but also to bring in players who suit his ideas, and so it promises to be a busy summer for the Italian giants.

According to Sportmediaset, he could be set to launch an offer to convince Cahill to move to Italy ahead of next season as it’s suggested that he’s considering a swoop, with the 33-year-old’s contract with Chelsea set to expire at the end of the month.

The expectation is that he will leave Stamford Bridge despite the fact that Maurizio Sarri has now left, as he was limited to just eight appearances last season and remains down the pecking order which would suggest that he could continue to struggle for playing time.

As per BBC Sport, Sarri was officially appointed as Juventus boss on Sunday, and so his exit will surely lead to a reassessment of the Chelsea squad for his successor, who will want to look at all the options available to him, especially given the club’s transfer ban this summer.

For Cahill though, with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta all offering significant competition for places, it’s unlikely that his situation will change dramatically if he were to somehow be offered a chance to stay and so an exit and a new challenge elsewhere is seemingly the appropriate decision for him this summer.