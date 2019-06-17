Approach made: Liverpool eye £10m-rated PL ace to bolster key area of Klopp’s squad

Liverpool have reportedly made an enquiry over Southampton left-back Matt Targett as Jurgen Klopp seemingly plots a summer swoop.

The 23-year-old impressed for the Saints last season, making 21 appearances for the club as he paired defensive quality with an attacking threat, as evidenced by his goal and three assists.

That form has attracted interest already this summer, as The Sun reported last week that Aston Villa were lining up a move for him, while it was added that he is rated at £10m.

It appears as though the Premier League new boys could face stiff competition though, as TeamTalk report that Liverpool have made an enquiry for the left-back, and it’s a sensible possible move in truth as Klopp has a void to fill following the departure of Alberto Moreno.

While Andy Robertson emerged as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and Europe last season with his consistency and high-energy displays both defensively and going forward, if Liverpool are to continue to compete on multiple fronts, he’ll need back up and competition.

That in turn has seemingly led Liverpool to consider Targett, and it could be another astute addition to give Klopp a player to improve and develop while having the added bonus of the fact that he has experience of playing in the Premier League already.

It’s added that Arsenal are also interested in the Southampton man, but amid reports that they might only have around £40m to spend this summer, as per talkSPORT, Liverpool are arguably in a stronger position to fend them off given their success last season on and off the pitch.

Having pushed Man City all the way in the Premier League title race, the Merseyside giants landed the Champions League to end on a high note, and they will hope to go from strength to strength moving forward and can afford to prioritise certain areas in the market this summer given their quality elsewhere.