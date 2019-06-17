Barcelona, Real Madrid on alert for £198m superstar as club chief drops hint over exit

Barcelona and Real Madrid could be alerted by reports that Paris Saint-Germain may well be open to selling Neymar this summer.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a prolific stint with the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 51 goals and providing 29 assists in just 58 games.

However, injury woes have been a huge problem for him as he has suffered two serious setbacks in the last two seasons which have severely limited his ability to lead the French giants to major trophies outside of domestic competitions.

As reported by The Sun, club president Nasser Al Khelaifi’s latest comments have been interpreted as a suggestion that PSG are willing to axe Neymar this summer, but it’s suggested that they will look to recoup their outlay on him which was around £198m.

“Players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. It must be completely different,” he is quoted as saying. “They will have to do more, work more. They are not there to please themselves.

“And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore.”

While there is no direct mention of Neymar, it seems as though it has been interpreted that way in that it’s directed at him in the report, and that in turn has now raised question marks over his future in the French capital.

With Kylian Mbappe set to continue to lead their charge, an argument could be made that PSG should build around him for the long-term future anyway, and so it remains to be seen if Neymar does indeed move on this summer.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are specifically mentioned in the report as potential destinations, as well as Man Utd, but with a lack of Champions League football to offer next season, that will surely be a key factor in ruling a switch to Old Trafford out.

As for the Spanish giants, Madrid have just announced the signing of Eden Hazard, and so it’s difficult to see them splashing out another huge fee for Neymar.

While Barca would seemingly be the more realistic of the two, time will tell if the Catalan giants wish to secure a reunion with their former star.