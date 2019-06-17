Barcelona set to miss out on another key signing to PSG

Catalan giants Barcelona could miss out on another key signing to PSG, the Spaniards have already lost to the French giants in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola via news German news outlet Ruhr Nachrichten (subscription required), Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro looks set to shun interest from European giants Barcelona in favour of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Portuguese ace was singled out as a solid backup option for Barcelona star Jordi Alba according to Sport.

However, A Bola’s report via Ruhr Nachrichten suggests that the left-back would prefer a move to PSG as he has concerns for his playing time at Barcelona, it’s understood that the player’s family also prefer a return to their homeland of France.

Whilst Guerreiro represents Portugal internationally, the ace was born and bred in France, the versatile left-sided player’s entire career had been in France until his move to German giants Dortmund.

A move to PSG would also give Guerreiro the chance to reunite with former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.

Dortmund could be open to cashing in on the star as his contract is set to expire next summer, the ace is too big a talent to be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old would be a quality signing for either PSG or Barcelona, the ace provided six assists for Dortmund last season and would be a great addition to either squad because of his versatility. Guerreiro can play anywhere on the left flank.

News of Guerreiro’s preferred move move to PSG will be the latest blow that the French giants have dealt to Barcelona, the Camp Nou outfit looked destined to sign Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt this summer but the defender looks set for a move to Paris instead.

According to AS, via De Telegraaf, De Ligt’s girlfriend, Anne Kee Molenaar and her mother, have been house-hunting in Paris.