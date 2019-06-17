Bid made: Man Utd lodge €40m offer to bolster Solskjaer’s midfield options

Despite reports to the contrary on Sunday, Man Utd have reportedly made a €40m offer to Monaco in an attempt to sign Youri Tielemans.

As seen in Telegraph journalist James Ducker’s tweet below, it had been claimed that the Belgian ace had been offered to the Red Devils but that they weren’t chasing a swoop.

However, the latest reports in Belgium on Monday morning have now suggested a crucial update, with DH reporting that both Man Utd and Leicester City have made €40m offers for the Belgian international.

Tielemans, 22, made an impressive impact for the Foxes during his loan spell in the second half of last season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in just 13 Premier League appearances.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he is reportedly attracting plenty of interest from teams in England, as that form would suggest that he is more than capable of setting in and adapting to the Premier League long term.

However, it remains to be seen who has put legitimate offers on the table for Monaco to consider, as there are conflicting reports particularly with regards to Man Utd.

It’s understandable where the rumours have come from with BBC Sport noting that Paul Pogba raised doubts over his future at Old Trafford over the weekend by hinting at wanting a new challenge elsewhere.

Coupled with the fact that Ander Herrera’s exit has already been officially announced given his current contract will expire at the end of the month, United will certainly need midfield reinforcements this summer.

That is where Tielemans could step in, and time will tell whether or not a touted €40m offer from Man Utd is enough to land his signature, or if Leicester remain in pole position to sign him on a permanent basis after such a stellar spell at the King Power Stadium last time round.