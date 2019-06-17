Real Madrid, Man City and Juventus are reportedly set to miss out on Benfica starlet Joao Felix, as it’s claimed Atletico Madrid are in pole position for him.

The 19-year-old made quite the impression last season, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists in 43 games across both youth and senior level.

Having also made his breakthrough for the senior Portugal squad, he undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

However, it appears as though he could be on the move this summer but not to the likes of Real Madrid, Man City or Juve, as Sport Mediaset claim that the teenager is closing in on a move to Atleti instead and his signing could be imminent.

It’s added that the Spanish giants have decided to pay his €120m release clause, while it’s even suggested that he is set to sign a €6m-a-season contract as he edges ever closer to making the move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The pieces appear to be falling into place though, as The Guardian note that Antoine Griezmann’s release clause will drop to €120m on July 1, and the Frenchman has already confirmed that he will be leaving the club this summer.

In turn, the funds generated from his sale will now likely cover the Felix fee, and so Diego Simeone will hope that the Portuguese youngster can fill the void left behind by their former talisman, assuming that he does indeed officially secure a move away.

As for City and Madrid, they’ll have to now seemingly look elsewhere for reinforcements, with the latter already spending big on the likes of Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy, with Zinedine Zidane already addressing his attacking troubles for the most part.