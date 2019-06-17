Some Manchester United fans will be pleased to hear that superstar Paul Pogba is set to remain at Old Trafford next season, amidst interest from Real Madrid.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba is a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid. It’s not surprising to see that the World Cup winner is attracting the interest of Los Blancos, given that football icon and Pogba’s fellow countryman – Zinedine Zidane, recently returned as manager.

The star hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons yesterday after revealing to reporters in Japan that he was ready to welcome a ‘new challenge’ away from Old Trafford.

Despite reports intensifying over a potential move to the Bernabeu for Pogba in recent weeks, it was earlier revealed that the Red Devils weren’t willing to sell the Frenchman to Real Madrid at any price.

Journalist Jose Luis Sanchez made the revelation on Spanish television channel El Chiringuito:

#mufc have already told Real Madrid they will not sell Pogba at any price #mulive [@JLSanchez78 on @elchiringuitotv] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 17, 2019

? NOTICIA JUGONES: El Manchester United ha comunicado al Real Madrid que Paul Pogba es INTRANSFERIBLE. Quieren que siga la pieza angular de su proyecto. Veremos… https://t.co/UUGmylvyY0 — José Luis Sánchez ?? (@JLSanchez78) June 17, 2019

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in a then world-record move back in 2016, according to BBC Sport. Unfortunately for United the midfielder has largely failed to live up to expectations since his marquee move and the Frenchman has also been embroiled in controversy since his return to Manchester.

Take a look at Pogba’s recent comments regarding a ‘new challenge’ below:

Paul Pogba is ready for a 'new challenge' after three seasons with Man Utd… pic.twitter.com/kotsmp2Jpg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 16, 2019

Some fans will be happy to hear the news that United have rejected Real Madrid’s advances for their prized asset, despite the criticism that Pogba has faced, the 26-year-old has still been the best performer for the Red Devils in recent seasons:

60 – Since his return to the club in 2016, Paul Pogba has been involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Manchester United player (31 goals, 29 assists). Challenge. pic.twitter.com/8Cq5zd7Sf8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that Pogba can be at the forefront of a Manchester United revival next season, the Red Devils are seen as ‘fallen giants’ considering the fiasco at Old Trafford in recent season and the Red Devils need to find a way back to the top.