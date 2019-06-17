Chelsea consider Premier League boss as alternative option to No.1 target Lampard

Chelsea are reportedly considering Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential alternative to Frank Lampard, who remains their priority candidate to replace Maurizio Sarri.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Italian tactician’s exit for Juventus was confirmed on Sunday, as he lasted just one season at Stamford Bridge.

In the circumstances, he arguably did a top job as he led Chelsea to a top-four finish in the Premier League while winning the Europa League, despite arriving late on last summer and facing significant scrutiny and criticism along the way as he tried to transform their style of play.

However, he will return to Italy ahead of next season, and so that leaves a post vacant in west London as the Blues look to appoint a boss capable of building on last year and coping with their transfer ban this summer.

According to The Times, Lampard remains the priority for them, as a return for the club legend would undoubtedly be a popular decision among the supporters.

Further, after impressing as Derby County manager last season, leading them to the Championship playoffs final with an impressive, attacking style of play, it appears as though Lampard could be fast-tracked into a major job despite his inexperience.

Should that move fail to materialise for whatever reason though, the Times add that Espirito Santo has emerged as an alternative option along with RB Leipzig’s Ralf Rangnick.

As for the Portuguese tactician, after leading Wolves to promotion to the Premier League and enjoying a stellar campaign with them last time round, he has arguably done enough to warrant landing a job with one of the top clubs in England.

However, for now it sounds as though he is merely a Plan B for Chelsea, as they will continue to negotiate with Derby for Lampard to release him from Pride Park and allow him to seal a return to Stamford Bridge where he firmly established himself as a hero with the club’s fans.