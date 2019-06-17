Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their efforts to appoint club legend Frank Lampard as their new manager following the departure of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus.

According to The Sun, Chelsea’s hierarchy are hoping to seal the appointment of club legend Frank Lampard as the west London club’s new manager by the end of the week.

The exit of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus was confirmed yesterday afternoon, according to the Italian giants’ official website, Sarri has signed a three-year deal as the ‘Old Lady’s’ new manager.

Chelsea won’t face many problems in bringing Lampard back to Stamford Bridge, the Blues will only have to fork out a compensation fee in the region of £4m to Derby County, according to Standard Sport.

The Standard have also reported that 40-year-old Lampard has informed the Championship side that he would like to leave Pride Park, should the Blues make a formal approach to appoint him as boss.

According to a report from ESPN, Chelsea’s hierarchy will offer Lampard a three-year contract.

Lampard’s appointment could begin the start of an exciting era for the Blues, fans have called for the Premier League giants to give a chance to their talented stable of youngsters for years now.

Lampard was successful with a youthful Derby County side last season, in particularly the former England international helped to showcase the talents of current Chelsea aces Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

With Chelsea’s full roster of highly-rated youngsters at his disposal and a two-window transfer ban preventing the signing of new players, Lampard’s focus could well be on beginning to develop the club’s most exciting youth prospects in the coming years.