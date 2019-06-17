Former Liverpool star won’t join Man Utd for this key reason as Euro giants eye swoop

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho reportedly won’t seek a move to Man Utd this summer as he wants to avoid disrespecting former club Liverpool.

The 27-year-old spent five years with the Merseyside giants between 2013-2018, making 201 appearances for the club while scoring 54 goals.

From struggling to showcase his talent and reaching his potential with Inter to being one of the top players in Europe, he certainly owes a lot to Liverpool for the role that they played in his progression and development.

He’s encountered hard times at Barcelona though, as after moving on to the Nou Camp in January 2017, he hasn’t been able to settle and make his mark for a variety of reasons.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Brazilian international has been linked with a move to Man Utd this summer, but it’s added that Coutinho won’t accept a move to Old Trafford out of respect to his former club given the heated rivalry between the two sides over the years.

Instead, it’s suggested that Paris Saint-Germain could offer him an escape route from Barcelona, but time will tell if that’s a deal that suits all parties.

While Liverpool fans would undoubtedly have been disappointed and frustrated to see Coutinho leave when he did as they were on the cusp of competing for major honours, they haven’t looked back since.

In turn, it surely wouldn’t bother them too much even if Coutinho did move to Manchester as Jurgen Klopp has found the winning formula regardless, but it will arguably be an appreciated gesture if accurate that he still holds his former club in such high regard and doesn’t want to disrespect them by joining their bitter rivals.

Time will tell though if a move away from Barcelona materialises this summer, as in order to get back to his best form and showcase his full quality, Coutinho will surely be desperate to seal an exit regardless of the destination.